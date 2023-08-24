trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653029
Know What'll Chandrayaan-3 Do In The Next 14 Days On The Moon | S Somanath | Vikram | Pragyan Rover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Speaking to ANI on the upcoming journey of the ‘Chandaryaan 3’ after successful soft-landing, ISRO chief S Somanath informed that the ISRO will check the health of the ‘Vikram’ lander after that ‘Pragyan’ rover will come out in few or may after a day.
