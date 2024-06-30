videoDetails

Know who lead to victory in T20 World Cup Final

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

India Wins T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India created history in Barbados. But the contribution of some players in creating this history was very special. There is no doubt that this time the bowlers played the biggest role in the team. First of all, let's talk about Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah. No batsman of the opposing team could stand in front of his deadly bowling. Bumrah played 8 matches in this tournament and took 15 wickets, Bumrah's average was 8. Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh also did very well. Along with Bumrah, he took charge of the Indian bowling and took more wickets than Bumrah in the tournament. Hardik Pandya was also among those who supported both of them. Hardik took charge of bowling in the middle overs throughout the tournament and did not let the batsmen dominate in any match. Hardik took 11 wickets.