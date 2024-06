videoDetails

Know why Captain Rohit Sharma gets emotional

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Emotional Video: The wait to become World Cup champion after 2011 may finally end tomorrow. Because Team India has reached the final of the World Cup. In this match, India will face South Africa. Is Team India just one step away from victory? Meanwhile, a picture of Captain Rohit Sharma has surfaced in which he is seen crying.