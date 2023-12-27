trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703246
Know why is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Party is confused over Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ahead of Lord Ram consecration ceremony, politics intensifies. Meanwhile, Uddhav's group Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made a huge statement over the same. He says that Ram temple is not a subject of politics. Because the entire country has contributed in the construction of Ram temple. Along with this, he took a jibe at BJP and said that those who think that India was formed after 2014 are delusional.

