Know why Opposition is constantly politicizing over Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Opposition parties are constantly politicizing over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha. The consecration of Ramlala is going to happen on 22 January 2024 in the grand and divine Shri Ram Temple. Know why opposition's attacks are not coming to an end.

