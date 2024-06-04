Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755275
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 were shocking. While it was expected to cross 400 on the basis of Modi magic, at the time of writing the NDA has not even been able to cross the 300 mark. Neither the exit poll results were reflected in the trends nor Modi's magic could work. The election results shook the market. Today the biggest decline in the last 4 years was recorded in the stock market. At one time the stock market fell by 6000 points. After which people lost lakhs of crores of rupees. This is raising many questions on exit poll agencies. Know what is the whole matter.

All Videos

BJP suffers major setback in Ayodhya
Play Icon04:53
BJP suffers major setback in Ayodhya
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Play Icon01:57
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Play Icon04:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Play Icon02:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
Play Icon02:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani

Trending Videos

BJP suffers major setback in Ayodhya
play icon4:53
BJP suffers major setback in Ayodhya
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
play icon1:57
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
play icon4:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
play icon2:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
play icon2:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani