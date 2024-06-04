videoDetails

Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 were shocking. While it was expected to cross 400 on the basis of Modi magic, at the time of writing the NDA has not even been able to cross the 300 mark. Neither the exit poll results were reflected in the trends nor Modi's magic could work. The election results shook the market. Today the biggest decline in the last 4 years was recorded in the stock market. At one time the stock market fell by 6000 points. After which people lost lakhs of crores of rupees. This is raising many questions on exit poll agencies. Know what is the whole matter.