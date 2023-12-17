trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699823
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Big news is coming regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is going on a tour of Surat and Kashi from today, preparations for this are being done from his own state Surat..Suraj is going to become the power center of diamond business. PM will dedicate to the country the world class integrated terminal of Surat Airport. PM Modi PM Modi will inaugurate the new building of Surat Diamond Bourse. After the inauguration, PM Modi will also address a meeting. This building is part of Research and Mercantile City. Dream City with 9 towers is ready in Surat.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
Priya Singh Case: Victim raised questions on police
5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament

