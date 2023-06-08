NewsVideos
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit speaks up on the unrest that broke out yesterday in the city. He said, "The situation of Kolhapur city and district has become normal since yesterday afternoon. 4 SRPF company, 300 Police constables and 60 officers deployed..."

