Kolkata: 5-Storey Building Collapses, 10 Rescued

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
BREAKING NEWS: A 5-storey under-construction building in Metiabruz, South Kolkata, has collapsed. Abhijit Pandey, Director in Charge of the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, confirmed the collapse and reported that 10 individuals have been rescued.

