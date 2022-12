Kolkata: Currency building, Metcalfe Hall illuminates till Dec 07 to mark India’s G20 presidency

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Two heritage buildings, Currency Building and Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata illuminated with G20 logo till December 07 to mark the beginning of India’s G-20 Presidency. A total of 100 Archaeology Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments across India, including the UNESCO sites, are lit up with the G-20 logo.