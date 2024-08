videoDetails

Kolkata High Court makes stern remark on Lady Doctor Rape Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

High Court on RG Kar Hospital Case: The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has made serious comments regarding the vandalism in Kolkata's RGK Hospital. The Chief Justice has said that the attack on the hospital is a failure of the state machinery. Along with this, the Chief Justice asked, 'How did 7000 people gather outside the hospital?'