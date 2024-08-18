Advertisement
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Police summons Locket Chatterjee for questioning

Sonam|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
There is a ruckus in Kolkata regarding the lady doctor rape murder case. Doctors are protesting across the country. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has summoned former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee for questioning. Locket Chatterjee is accused of revealing the identity of the doctor. CBI has questioned former principal Sanjeev Ghosh for several hours. The series of questions will continue today as well. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has also made a sensational claim that more than one accused may be involved in the rape case. The victim's viscera has also been replaced.

