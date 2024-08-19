Advertisement
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: BJP Raises Questions on Mamata Banerjee

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: BJP has reacted on the Kolkata rape case. BJP has raised questions on Mamata Banerjee. Big news related to Kolkata rape-murder case. CBI action is going on in the case of rape of a female doctor in RG Kar Medical College. Sensational allegation of the deceased doctor's father on the police and administration - 'Our daughter's body was burnt first. There were 3 bodies at the crematorium. But our daughter's body was burnt first. Not only this, the doctor's father has also expressed displeasure with CM Mamata Banerjee.

