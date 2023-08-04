trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644501
Kolkata Violence Breaking: Huge uproar over child's death, mob burns police car-bike, RAF deployed

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
There has been a ruckus after the death of a child in an accident in Kolkata, West Bengal. The mob has set several vehicles on fire. After which RAF team was deployed in the area.

