Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
In a dramatic three-game final on Sunday, India's men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the top-ranked Indonesian team of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to capture their first Korea Open championship. In Yeosu, Korea on Sunday, Satwiksairaj and Chirag triumphed 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to win the Korea Open 2023 championship.
