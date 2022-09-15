NewsVideos

Kriti Kharbanda looks straight out of heaven in all-white ensemble

White is the new black? Tinsel Town diva Kriti Kharbanda clearly exemplified the point. Kriti was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Looking adorable as usual, she was seen clad in all-white attire. She completed her look with matching footwear and a stylish bag. The ‘Pagalpanti’ actor looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the lenses.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
