Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kriti Sanon Spotted At Mumbai Airport - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood star, was seen at Mumbai Airport, catching everyone's eye with her stylish and comfy travel outfit. With her graceful demeanor, she effortlessly moved through the busy terminals, showcasing a trendy yet cozy look that suited her perfectly.

All Videos

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites
Play Icon03:17
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites
Mohan Bhagwat reaches to Cast his vote
Play Icon10:24
Mohan Bhagwat reaches to Cast his vote
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Play Icon08:02
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:13
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites
play icon3:17
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites
Mohan Bhagwat reaches to Cast his vote
play icon10:24
Mohan Bhagwat reaches to Cast his vote
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
play icon8:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when does marriage get delayed?
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:13
Watch Todays Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin