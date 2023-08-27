trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654222
Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings post her National Film Award win

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family to seek blessings post her National Film Award win. She looked gorgeous in a yellow ethnic outfit as she made her way to the temple along with her family members. Kriti won the Best Actress award in the feature film category for her role in ‘Mimi’. ‘Mimi’ is a story of a young woman, who agrees to become a surrogate mother to fund her Bollywood dreams.
