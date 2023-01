videoDetails

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed got engaged to long-time boyfriend in Los Angeles

| Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Sana Saeed aka Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali gets engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. The actress, on Sunday, shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her magical proposal. The news has come on the occasion of New Year 2023. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed got engaged to long-time boyfriend in Los Angeles.