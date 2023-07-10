NewsVideos
Kullu-Manali Highway stalled after landslide in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: Heavy landslides have been observed in Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon. The Kullu-Manali highway has been closed due to massive landslides. See exclusive picture.

Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
3:13
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods

