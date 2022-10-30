Labh Panchami 2022: Folk artists participate in 'Gheraiya' dance competition in Gujarat’s Navsari

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

On the occasion of ‘Labh Panchami’, which marks the end of Diwali celebrations, the folk artists in Gujarat’s Navsari performed tribal dance in a traditional 'Gheraiya' dance competition on October 29. The folk dancers filled the spectators with excitement with their enthusiastic dance performance during the competition. The excitement among the team members participating in the competition was clearly visible in the dressing room. 9 well-trained teams participated in the much-celebrated competition.