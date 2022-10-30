NewsVideos

Labh Panchami 2022: Folk artists participate in 'Gheraiya' dance competition in Gujarat’s Navsari

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
On the occasion of ‘Labh Panchami’, which marks the end of Diwali celebrations, the folk artists in Gujarat’s Navsari performed tribal dance in a traditional 'Gheraiya' dance competition on October 29. The folk dancers filled the spectators with excitement with their enthusiastic dance performance during the competition. The excitement among the team members participating in the competition was clearly visible in the dressing room. 9 well-trained teams participated in the much-celebrated competition.

All Videos

BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh
BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh
146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand

Trending Videos

BJP to release vision document ahead of Assembly Polls in Himachal Pradesh
146 dead, 150 injured, Halloween festivities turn into nightmare in Seoul, South Korea
Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit
Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement
Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand