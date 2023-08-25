trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"...Ladakh Is A Strategic Location...One Thing Is Very Clear China Has Taken Away India's Land..." Rahul Gandhi During His Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kargil, Ladakh says, "...Ladakh is a strategic location...One thing is very clear China has taken away India's land...It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. This is a lie..."
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon3:1
"It Was In My Heart To Conduct The Yatra In Ladakh" Rahul Gandhi During His Ladakh Visit
Owaisi's vigorous attack on PM Modi
play icon5:35
Owaisi's vigorous attack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
play icon5:27
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
play icon1:43
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
play icon1:44
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit

Trending Videos

play icon3:1
"It Was In My Heart To Conduct The Yatra In Ladakh" Rahul Gandhi During His Ladakh Visit
Owaisi's vigorous attack on PM Modi
play icon5:35
Owaisi's vigorous attack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
play icon5:27
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
play icon1:43
ISRO releases Video of Chandrayaan 3 Rover
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit
play icon1:44
Prime Minister Modi gives stern reply to China during BRICS Summit