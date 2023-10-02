trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669642
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi reaches Vijay Ghat after Rajghat

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Today is the birth anniversary of the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi. In connection with this, PM Modi has reached Shastri ji's Samadhi located at Vijay Ghat in Delhi. Before this, he had reached Rajghat and paid obeisance at Bapu's Samadhi.
