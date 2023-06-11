NewsVideos
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating 76th birthday

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday: Today is the 76th birthday of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. On the occasion of Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday, the whole family gathered at one place. During this everyone celebrated Lalu Prasad's birthday. Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya has come to Patna from Singapore to make her father's birthday special.

