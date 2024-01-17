trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710576
Lalu Prasad Yadav declines Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Invitation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Lalu Rejects Ram Mandir Invitation: Lalu Prasad Yadav has declined Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Invitation. As per latest reports, Lalu Yadav has refused to visit Ayodhya on 22nd January. Know all in detail in this report.

