Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Amit Shah on Modi Ka Parivar: Lalu Prasad Yadav gave a big statement about Modi's family. Lalu Yadav has made objectionable comments on PM Modi. Meanwhile, Modi gave an emotional reply to Lalu during his address in Telangana. After Lalu's emotional statement, Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement. After all, what did Lalu say to PM Modi?

