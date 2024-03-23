Advertisement
'Lalu Yadav took kidney from Rohini Acharya and then gave her ticket', says Samrat Choudhary

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bihar Politics - There is still a dilemma regarding seat sharing in Bihar. Manoj Jha has expressed objection to a statement of Samrat Chaudhary. Let us tell you that Samrat Chaudhary, while taking a dig at Lalu Yadav and his daughter, said that he took a kidney from Rohini Acharya only then she was given the ticket. Regarding which Manoj Jha said that Samrat Chaudhary has given the 'Samrat' introduction of his language.

