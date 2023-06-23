NewsVideos
Lalu Yadav's old style returned, said, 'I will make Modi fit well'

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Lalu Yadav Commented on PM Modi: After the meeting of the opposition, the major leaders of all the parties have held a joint press conference. RJD President Lalu Yadav has held a press conference. In which Lalu Yadav said that he is fully fit to fight Modi.

