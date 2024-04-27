Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Land 'sinking' in J&K's Ramban, 50 houses damaged

|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There has been a crack in the ground in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Due to which more than 50 houses have collapsed. Several dozen houses are within its reach. Some people are also calling it Joshimath Part-2. Same thing happened in Joshimath last year also. Then there were cracks in many houses including the ground.

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get rid of diseases?
Play Icon05:17
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get rid of diseases?
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 27 April 2024
Play Icon06:29
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 27 April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of Day April 27, 2024
Play Icon10:19
Watch Top 100 News of Day April 27, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will eliminate the 50 percent limit...',says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon00:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will eliminate the 50 percent limit...',says Rahul Gandhi
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
Play Icon04:57
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get rid of diseases?
play icon5:17
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get rid of diseases?
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 27 April 2024
play icon6:29
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 27 April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of Day April 27, 2024
play icon10:19
Watch Top 100 News of Day April 27, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will eliminate the 50 percent limit...',says Rahul Gandhi
play icon0:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will eliminate the 50 percent limit...',says Rahul Gandhi
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
play icon4:57
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?