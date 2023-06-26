NewsVideos
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi due to heavy rains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, landslide incident has come to light in Mandi district. Heavy rains caused traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway. Due to the heavy jam, long queues of vehicles were seen on the highway. The Chandigarh-Manali highway was closed due to the jam.

landslide in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh landslide,Himachal Pradesh,landslide in himachal,Himachal landslide,Himachal Pradesh news,himachal pradesh landslide news,floods in himachal pradesh,landslide in kinnaur himachal pradesh,himachal pradesh kinnaur landslide,kinnaur landslide himachal pradesh,Landslide,Himachal Pradesh rain,landslide in kinnaur,kinnaur himachal pradesh landslide,flood in himachal pradesh,rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,