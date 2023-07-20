trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637976
Landslide in Maharashtra: Landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad at midnight, the entire village buried under debris

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
More than 90 people are feared trapped due to a massive landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, NDRF teams are engaged in the rescue operation after reaching the spot.
Breaking News: Horrific road accident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, speeding car crushed 9 people.
Breaking News: Horrific road accident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, speeding car crushed 9 people.
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Viral Video Case
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Viral Video Case
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video
Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
