Landslide leaves 3 labourers dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

In a saddening landslide incident that occurred in Himachal Pradesh, 3 labourers lost their lives after being buried under the debris in Solan on November 16. The landslide occurred in the Dharampur area of the Solan district.