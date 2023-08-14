trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648898
Landslide takes life of 9 in Shimla's Summer Hill

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Shimla Landslide 2023: So far 21 people have died after the 'Shiv Temple' collapse in the Summer Hill area of ​​Himachal's capital Shimla. CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu tweeted, 'Due to catastrophic rains, a landslide has occurred near the Shiva temple near Summer Hill in Shimla, due to which many people have been buried. Some people have died tragically. I myself am present at the spot. Rescue work is going on on a war footing. All possible efforts are being made to save the people buried under the debris.

