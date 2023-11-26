trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
As per latest reports Larieb likes Atiq. That's why he used to wear a white turban like Atiq. Terrorist connection is also being said regarding Larieb.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
Play Icon5:47
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Play Icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
Play Icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?

Trending Videos

Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
play icon5:47
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
play icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
play icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
Larieb,prayagraj news,Atiq Ahmed,larieb hashmi likes atiq ahmed,Zee News,