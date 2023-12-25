trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702727
Last rites of soldiers martyred in Rajouri attack performed

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Country wants revenge on Rajouri terrorist attack. Today, the four martyrs of this attack were given a final farewell. People gathered in Kanpur, Chamoli, Kotdwar and Nawada to pay tribute to the martyrs. All of them had moist eyes and on their tongues there was a demand to cross the limits once again. The whole country wants revenge for the martyrdom of soldiers.

