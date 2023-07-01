trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629309
Lathicharge on teacher candidates in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
There has been a protest against corruption in teacher recruitment in Patna, Bihar. During this, slogans were raised against Nitish Kumar.
