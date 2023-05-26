NewsVideos
'Law Is Being Misused On A Large Scale': Brij Bhushan Amid Wrestlers Protest

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces a case under the POCSO Act, on Thursday said the law is being "misused" and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

