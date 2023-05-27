NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lawrence Bishnoi, sent on remand by Patiala House Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Sidhu Moosewala murder conspirator GANGSTER Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent on remand by the Patiala House Court. The Special Cell of Delhi Police will inquire about the Arms Act case from Bishnoi.

All Videos

Reason behind planting 'Peacock' and 'Lotus' flowers in new Parliament House
9:40
Reason behind planting 'Peacock' and 'Lotus' flowers in new Parliament House
New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
1:34
New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
2:21
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
4:27
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!
6:52
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!

Trending Videos

9:40
Reason behind planting 'Peacock' and 'Lotus' flowers in new Parliament House
1:34
New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
2:21
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
4:27
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
6:52
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!
lawrance bisnoi,ganster BISNOI,patiyala house court,Lawrence Vishnoi,lawrence bishnoi kaun hai,lawrence bishnoi cast,Lawrence Bishnoi,delhi ncr news in hindi,latest delhi ncr news in hindi,Delhi NCR Hindi Samachar,आर्म्स एक्ट,स्पेशल ने रिमांड पर लिया,Crime news,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,