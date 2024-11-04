Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistanis attack Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After Pakistan and Bangladesh, Canada has now become the favorite place of extremists. Riots, uproar and attacks on Hindus have become a common thing. Khalistanis attacked Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton city of Canada. Devotees present in the temple were beaten with sticks and after this when the police came, they too were seen supporting the Khalistanis. Wherever extremists are getting support, they are targeting Hindus first. Before Canada, attacks are happening in Bangladesh as well. Minorities in Pakistan have been oppressed for years.

