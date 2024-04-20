Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mumbai Police was alerted when a car booked in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrived outside the house of Bollywood star actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth from Ghaziabad in this case.

All Videos

Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Play Icon01:44
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon19:08
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
Play Icon00:35
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
Israel Iran War: Know everything about Israel's attack on Iran
Play Icon26:27
Israel Iran War: Know everything about Israel's attack on Iran
Aapka Sawal: Are We Heading For World War III?
Play Icon40:04
Aapka Sawal: Are We Heading For World War III?

Trending Videos

Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
play icon1:44
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon19:8
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
play icon0:35
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
Israel Iran War: Know everything about Israel's attack on Iran
play icon26:27
Israel Iran War: Know everything about Israel's attack on Iran
Aapka Sawal: Are We Heading For World War III?
play icon40:4
Aapka Sawal: Are We Heading For World War III?