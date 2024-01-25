trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714043
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Leela Hotel Gears Up For 69Th Filmfare Award To Be Held on January 28, 2024

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Excitement builds as Leela Hotel in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, gets ready to host the Filmfare Awards. Don't miss the glamour on January 28.

All Videos

PM Modi & President Macron's Grand Jaipur Roadshow Welcomed by Large Numbers Of People
Play Icon4:53
PM Modi & President Macron's Grand Jaipur Roadshow Welcomed by Large Numbers Of People
PM Modi and French President Macron Explore Jantar Mantar in Jaipur
Play Icon0:40
PM Modi and French President Macron Explore Jantar Mantar in Jaipur
VIRAL VIDEO : Thai Man Takes a Luxurious Drive with Lion Cub in Bentley's Backseat
Play Icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Thai Man Takes a Luxurious Drive with Lion Cub in Bentley's Backseat
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
Play Icon0:40
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Play Icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort

Trending Videos

PM Modi & President Macron's Grand Jaipur Roadshow Welcomed by Large Numbers Of People
play icon4:53
PM Modi & President Macron's Grand Jaipur Roadshow Welcomed by Large Numbers Of People
PM Modi and French President Macron Explore Jantar Mantar in Jaipur
play icon0:40
PM Modi and French President Macron Explore Jantar Mantar in Jaipur
VIRAL VIDEO : Thai Man Takes a Luxurious Drive with Lion Cub in Bentley's Backseat
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO : Thai Man Takes a Luxurious Drive with Lion Cub in Bentley's Backseat
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
play icon0:40
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
play icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort