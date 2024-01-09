trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707859
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Black flags were shown to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. According to the information, Left workers have shown black flags to the Governor. LDF organised a hartal as Governor Khan arrived in Thodupuzha against his refusal to give assent to Kerala Government Land Assignment Bill 2023.

