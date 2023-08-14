trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648827
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
At the University of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, students are being taught the lesson of atheism in the Behavior Club. Not only this, while making controversial comments on deities, worship lessons are also being described as superstition. This video of this class of the Behavior Club Now it has gone viral on social media... Actually in the viral video a female mentor is seen commenting

Breaking News,Hindus,bilaspur chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh,guru ghasidas university bilaspur chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh news,ggu bilaspur chhattisgarh,#chhatisgarh,guru ghasidas vishwavidyalaya bilaspur chhattisgarh,#gguchhatisgarh,Raigarh,atheism in ggu university,atheism,hindu devi devtao ka majak,behavior class video,chhattisgarh viral video,Zee News,Breaking News Live,Trending,Top news,Latest News,