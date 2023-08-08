trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646329
‘Let’s See Each Other In 2025’ BTS Member Suga Announces Military Enlistment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Suga, a member of BTS, made his intentions to enroll in the military known the day after his D-Day concert ended. On Monday, the BTS management company BigHit Music published a message on Weverse. According to the report, Suga initiated the procedure by requesting the cancellation of his enrollment delay. The precise dates have not yet been disclosed.

