LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
A big update has come in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case. Delhi LG has demanded a CBI inquiry into the free lab test scam. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

