LG puts a stay on Delhi Solar Policy

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
According to sources, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has banned solar policy of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the electricity bill will be zero under this policy. To know more about the same, watch this report.

