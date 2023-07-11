trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633947
LG VK Saxena launches scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Delhi LG Vs Arvind Kejriwal: Due to monsoon in Delhi, the situation seems to be getting worse. Due to continuous heavy rains, there is heavy flooding on the roads due to which the life of the people seems to be getting busy. Regarding this, Delhi LG VK Saxena made a big attack on the Delhi government and said, 'This is the condition of every year in Delhi'
Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal, 18 people died in 24 hours
Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal, 18 people died in 24 hours
CJI DY Chandrachud makes big statement over Article 370 hearing
CJI DY Chandrachud makes big statement over Article 370 hearing
Supreme Court Hearing on more than 20 petitions over Article 370 begins
 Supreme Court Hearing on more than 20 petitions over Article 370 begins
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
Tension in West Bengal underway amid Panchayat Election Results
Tension in West Bengal underway amid Panchayat Election Results
