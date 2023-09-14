trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662102
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays tribute to martyr DSP Humayun Bhatt

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to DSP Humayun Bhatt, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. When his mortal remains reached his home, there was mourning there. Humayun's father Ghulam Hasan Bhatt has been DIG in Jammu and Kashmir Police
