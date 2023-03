videoDetails

Life imprisonment to 3 including Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the three accused including Atiq Ahmed have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court convicted Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Soulat Hanif in this case.