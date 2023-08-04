trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644431
Lift breaks down in Noida's posh society, woman dies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
A major accident took place in the society near Sector 137 of Noida. Here, due to breaking of the wire of the lift in the society, it fell down from the 24th, in which a woman died. After the incident, a crowd gathered in the society.

